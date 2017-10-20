Cat undergoing treatment after it catches paw in trap

A local animal sanctuary are nursing a cat back to health after it caught its paw in a rusty trap.

The cat, now with the name Twinkles was taken to the Doghouse Sanctuary near Banbridge after under going treatment.

Twinkles the cat was found caught in a rusty trap.

The poor thing was so desperate to escape the trap that it broke its teeth trying to bite itself free.

There were fears that Twinkles would need his leg amputated, however rescuers are optimistic that it can be saved.

A spokesperson said: “Twinkles is comfortable in Iveagh Veterinary Practice he is having his bandages changed regularly but as he is still in a lot of pain and grumpy with it he is being sedated each time. He is still getting fluids and pain relief through a drip.

“The vets are hopeful that amputation will not be necessary but he’s still not out of the woods.

“He is likely to remain in the vets for some time to come to prevent infection setting in his wounds.”