Cave Hill Rescue: Woman airlifted to hospital

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident near Cave Hill Country Park in Belfast.

A 20 year-old woman is believed to have fallen from a cliff and has been airlifted to hospital.

The woman was discovered at the bottom of the cliff by a passer by.

The PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were all tasked to the scene.

It is believed the alarm was first raised at approximately 2.30p.m.