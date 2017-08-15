CCTV footage highlights dangers of railway tracks

The image above shows a man toppling backwards on a railway platform ... and then flipping upside-down on to a train track.

It is just one of a string of incidents recorded on Translink’s CCTV cameras, which have now been put together and broadcast as a single clip on the internet video site YouTube.

The public transport provider said it was releasing the footage in a bid to “reinforce the message that railways are not safe places to play or congregate”.

It said: “During the summer months we see an increase in the number of near misses and unsafe behaviour from members of the public on or near tracks, which puts them at risk of serious injury.”

It added that trains travelling at 70mph need the length of four football pitches in order to stop. It added that it offers a reward of £1,000 for evidence leading to a conviction in relation to trespassing or anti-social behaviour.

All the clips can be viewed online at the following web address: bit.ly/2vZhjtf