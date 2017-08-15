Search

CCTV footage highlights dangers of railway tracks

Image of four stills of a man blundering backwards on to a railway track. Taken from the video accompanying this Translink press release and turned into a montage by John Gillespie. News Release Tuesday, 15th August 2017 Safety First on the Railways this summer CCTV shows level crossings misuse Translink NI Railways is appealing to parents to help reinforce the message that railways are not safe places to play or congregate. During the summer months we see an increase in the number of near misses and unsafe behaviour from members of the public on or near tracks, which puts them at risk of serious injury. Safety is our top priority and we want to maintain our high safety standards for our customers, staff and the wider public. By working together, we can prevent potentially dangerous incidents of trespass, vandalism and dangerous behaviour on trains, near railway tracks or on station platforms. People who use railway crossings are also reminded to be vigilant at all times, pay attention to warning lights and signs and to never stop on the crossing.
The image above shows a man toppling backwards on a railway platform ... and then flipping upside-down on to a train track.

It is just one of a string of incidents recorded on Translink’s CCTV cameras, which have now been put together and broadcast as a single clip on the internet video site YouTube.

The public transport provider said it was releasing the footage in a bid to “reinforce the message that railways are not safe places to play or congregate”.

It said: “During the summer months we see an increase in the number of near misses and unsafe behaviour from members of the public on or near tracks, which puts them at risk of serious injury.”

It added that trains travelling at 70mph need the length of four football pitches in order to stop. It added that it offers a reward of £1,000 for evidence leading to a conviction in relation to trespassing or anti-social behaviour.

All the clips can be viewed online at the following web address: bit.ly/2vZhjtf