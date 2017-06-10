Search

Celtic boss Rodgers marries at exclusive Loch Lomond club

Brendan Rodgers with his fiancee Charlotte after taking part in the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon 2016 (for the Northern Ireland Hospice. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Carnlough man and Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers has re-married at Loch Lomond Golf Club.

The former Liverpool boss (44) married 34-year-old Charlotte Searle from Merseyside yesterday (Friday).

Celtic FC posted a photo on social media, sending congratulations to the happy couple.

Rodgers took the helm at Celtic last summer and led the Scottish champions to a remarkable unbeaten domestic season in his first year in charge.