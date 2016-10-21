Celtic fan’s gesture to tragic Rangers supporter Ryan Baird

A Celtic supporter has made a heartfelt gesture in memory of tragic Rangers fan Ryan Baird.

Father-of-two Ryan, 39, died after the coach he was travelling in to a match at Ibrox crashed in Scotland.

A native of Larne in Co Antrim, Ryan had moved to Sanquhar in Dumfries and Galloway and was engaged to be married next August.

Touched by the tragedy, Hoops fan Stephen Rodgers, who collects sporting memorabilia to auction for charity, decided to do what he can to help Ryan’s grieving family.

He reached out to Nith Valley Loyal Rangers Supporters Club – of which Ryan was an avid member – and offered to donate a signed Rangers shirt. It will now be auctioned off by the supporters club to raise money for Ryan’s family and others who were hurt in the crash.

Warrenpoint man Stephen said: “I hope in some small way this will help Ryan’s family and friends and also those injured in this terrible tragedy.”