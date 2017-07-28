Celtic fined €23,000 over paramilitary banner at Linfield match

Celtic have been fined €23,000 by UEFA for the display of terrorist-linked banners when the club played Linfield in Glasgow earlier this month.

During the Champions League qualifying tie at Celtic Park on July 19, some fans unfurled what UEFA deemed an “illicit banner” – featuring someone in paramilitary uniform – contravening the governing body’s ban on “any message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly messages that are of a political, ideological, religious, offensive or provocative nature”.

Following the incident, a statement from Celtic said: “Any support for a paramilitary or proscribed terrorist organisation has no place at Celtic Park.

“The club has been consistent in condemning such conduct on the very few occasions in the past when it has occurred at Celtic Park. It is unfortunate that such a small minority of the crowd at Celtic Park last night behaved in such a way.”

Linfield issued a lifetime ban on one of the Belfast club’s travelling fans after he was prosecuted for sectarian behaviour at the same match.

Linfield said the individual was not season ticket holder or a club member.

“We have begun an investigation to establish how they were able to obtain a match ticket,” a club spokesman said.

Celtic won the match 4-0 on the night and 6-0 on aggregate.