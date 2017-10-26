Celtic legends mock sacked Rangers manager

The sacking of Glasgow Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has sparked relief among many Gers fans – and ridicule from some former Celtic stars.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed after just seven months in charge – the shortest reign of any Rangers manager in the club’s history.

He presided over some disastrous results, including a record-breaking 5-1 Celtic victory at Ibrox in April, and the humiliation of being knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers by Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

Soon after news of Caixinha’s departure broke, former Celtic strikers John Hartson and Chris Sutton had a laugh at Caixinha’s expense.

Hartson tweeted: “Pedro Caixinha sacked.. shame he was doing great for Celtic!!”

Sutton was also busy on Twitter, posting the message: “The class clown, the most embarrassing manager in the history of Rangers!”

Earlier in the day, Sutton tweeted: “Board meeting at Rangers today..I wouldn’t have thought it will take long,” and, “Pedro’s caravan has been moved on.... He’s gone...”

Bookmakers Paddy Power‏ joined in the fun, tweeting: “Caixinha has been sacked by Rangers. Who would have thought the ex Nacional, Santos Laguna and Al-Gharafa boss wouldn’t make it in Scotland.”

Many Rangers’ fans were relieved to see the manager on the road out.

The Rangers board took the decision to end his troubled brief reign after meeting for talks in the wake of Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

One typical response from a fan on Twitter read: “Finally Pedro Caixinha gone from Rangers. Was a disaster from start to finish. Board need to get it right this time. Alex McLeish?”

Apart from McLeish, other names quickly linked with the vacant position include former Northern Ireland and Newcastle United goalkeeper Tommy Wright, and ex-Derby and Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies.

Davies is the early favourite with the bookies to land the post.

Wright, currently in charge of St Johnstone, has impressed many in Scottish football, guiding the Perth club into the top half of the Scottish Premier League.

However, Rangers under-20s boss Graeme Murty will resume caretaker duties for the second time this year when the club travels to Edinburgh to face Hearts on Saturday.

The club released a statement confirming the 46-year-old’s departure just after 3pm on Thursday.

It said: “Rangers Football Club announce today that Pedro Caixinha has left the club. The decision to part company with Pedro was taken after careful consideration and the search for a new manager will begin immediately.

“Pedro was appointed in March this year but results have been disappointing and not commensurate with the level of investment that was made available.”

NI sports journalist Steven Beacom‏ tweeted: “Pedro Caixinha has been sacked by Rangers. Be interesting to see if they go for a Northern Ireland boss next ... they do well in Scotland!”