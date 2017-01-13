Celtic withhold £35,000 of ticket cash from Rangers to pay for trashed toilet

Celtic have withheld £35,000 worth of ticket cash from Old Firm rivals Rangers to cover the cost of repairing a trashed Parkhead toilet.

Gers supporters were caught on camera wrecking cubicles and urinals, shattering sinks, destroying toilets and pulling down parts of ceiling following their side's 5-1 derby defeat back in September.

But four months on, the Hoops say they are yet to receive payment for the damage.

Now they have taken the unusual step of holding back sums due after they received 7,500 tickets for the reverse fixture at Ibrox on Hogmanay.

But Rangers say they may take similar action to their bitter rivals after accusing Celtic supporters of vandalising the Broomloan Stand as their side won 2-1 last month.

It is understood the Ibrox outfit claim a section of seating was damaged but Celtic insist they have yet to see any proof their fans stepped out of line.

In a statement given to Press Association Sport, the Parkhead side - who banked around £375,000 from their fans for tickets to the recent game at Ibrox - said: "As far as we are concerned the matter regarding payment for the significant damage caused to Celtic Park has been resolved.

"We have not been informed of any major damage whatsoever caused at Ibrox stadium."

But a Rangers spokesman told the Daily Record: "Negotiations around this issue have been ongoing and Rangers is currently evaluating the cost of damage caused at Ibrox during the Hogmanay match.

"Responsibility for that cost will have to be accepted."