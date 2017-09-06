‘Change in stance’ on Donegal CoI hospital chapel

A Catholic priest in Donegal says the Irish health service is changing its stance on plans to close a Church of Ireland hospital chapel – due to News Letter coverage of the matter.

Fr John Joe Duffy from Stranorlar contacted the News Letter on Monday to express “horror” that the Church of Ireland (CoI) chapel that has been in Stranorlar Community Hospital for over 50 years is to be axed in a replacement building. A Catholic chapel is to be retained.

On Tuesday the HSE responded that architects had “recommended the relocation of the Church of Ireland chapel within St Joseph’s” and that there is “no question of downgrading or eliminating access to religious facilities”.

The HSE will consult with residents, families and relevant churches “when definite plans are being draw up” it added.

However, Fr Duffy responded that final plans had been publicly approved by minister Joe McHugh in April and July.

“I do believe the HSE is changing its stance in light of the News Letter coverage,” he said. “It is issuing press statements hand over fist but they have still not formally engaged with the one person they need to engage with – [CoI] Rev Adam Pullen.”

