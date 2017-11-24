Channel 4 faces backlash over Shankill bomb joke

A US sitcom has sparked outrage after it appeared to make a joke referencing the Shankill bomb.

Nine innocent people were killed when IRA man Thomas Begley carried a bomb into Frizzell’s fish shop on the Shankill Road on the afternoon of October 23, 1993.

He was said to have been targeting a UDA meeting that was supposed to take place upstairs.

His bomb was on an 11-second fuse and killed him along with nine other people. Another 57 people were injured.

The incident is one of the most notorious atrocities of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Now, TV giant Channel 4 has come under fire after a reference in one of its programmes appeared to make light of the terror attack.

Dre and Bow Johnston, characters on the US sitcom Blackish, are discussing their son Junior’s political identity.

Dre declares to Bow that they have a problem, as he believes Junior is a republican. Discussing the definition of a republican, Bow asks Dre: “A member of the Irish Republican Army?”

She then continues: “Okay, okay, if you got to take down a couple of fish and chips shops to be free of British rule, Dre you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Channel 4’s video on demand service, All4 posted a link to the episode in question on its Facebook page, leading to a barrage of criticism.

One angry viewer posted: “I cannot believe what I have just viewed. This is beyond disgusting. The murder of innocents including children on the Shankill Road is deemed acceptable comedy dialogue? How would New Yorkers find jokes about 9/11?”

Another said: “This is really scraping the barrel...insensitive and just morally wrong. C4 should be ashamed that this was allowed to be aired.”

Belfast Councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston said she was “flabbergasted” by what she described as an “insensitive reference to the Shankill bombing”.

She added: “I have contacted Channel 4 this morning and lodged a complaint. There is no comedy to be found in the loss of life let alone one of the most notorious incidents of the troubles in Northern Ireland.”

The News Letter has contacted Channel 4 and we are awaiting a response.