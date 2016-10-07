Charged with threatening to kill a man

A 56-year-old woman has been charged with making a threat to kill a man and also assaulting him, a court has heard.
Sarah Lorraine Cowan, Kensington Avenue, Banbridge, made a first appearance last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court.
She is charged with making a threat to kill a man on September 1 of this year and assaulting him.
A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused with the charges.
A public prosecutor asked for an adjournment until November 3 so that a full file could be obtained.
District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, remanded Cowan on her own bail of £500 with the conditions that she has no contact with the alleged injured party and she is prohibited from entering Bannview Road, Banbridge.
