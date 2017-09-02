Charity to benefit from Cave Hill fundraiser

A group of local residents will be putting their best foot forward in aid of a worthy cause today.

Over 50 people are set to climb the Cave Hill this afternoon to raise donations for MIND- The mental health charity.

The charity offers advice and support to people experiencing mental health problems.

Walkers will set off from the Belfast Castle car park at noon, before taking on the hike.

Those taking part will release green balloons at the summit to honour loved ones who have experienced mental health issues.

Calling on people to support the event, organiser Laura Davis said: “Depression can strike anyone at any given time, but many people keep their feelings hidden.

“Someone you know could be falling apart inside, but they might appear tough on the outside so they don’t feel like a burden to loved ones, or cause themselves any embarrassment.

“Please help me raise money for mental health awareness and try and help beat this stigma around this illness.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect funds for the charity. If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-davis19