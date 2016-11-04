Charles and Camilla begin Middle East tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in the Middle East to begin an official tour on behalf of the British Government.

Charles and Camilla will undertake 50 engagements in seven days during their visits to the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Prince of Wales (left) sits with HH Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, after arriving at Muscat International Airport in Oman, to begin an official tour on behalf of the British Government with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday November 4, 2016. Charles and Camilla will undertake 50 engagements in seven days during their visits to the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Photo credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Their visit, at the request of the British Government, is to promote the UK’s partnership in the region in areas including wildlife conservation and supporting women in leadership.

Charles arrived at Muscat International Airport at 9.15pm local time. His wife arrived privately earlier.

He was greeted by a Guard of Honour and welcomed by Sayyid Haithem bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, the minister of heritage and culture.

Jon Wilks, the UK ambassador to Oman, was also present.

The Prince of Wales shakes hands with a local dignitary, after arriving at Muscat International Airport in Oman, to begin an official tour on behalf of the British Government with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday November 4, 2016. Charles and Camilla will undertake 50 engagements in seven days during their visits to the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Photo credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

On Saturday, Charles and Camilla will begin their tour as guests of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

They will receive a ceremonial welcome featuring a performance of folkloric dancing - consisting of two dances from different regions of Oman - to mark the start of their visit to the country.

Following their welcome, Charles will tour Muscat’s new National Museum which showcases the history of the nation from its first human settlement two million years ago through to the present day.

He will view demonstrations of traditional handicraft-making at the museum, which opened in July, before being guided through the galleries.

Camilla will visit Oman Cancer Association’s Dar Al Hanan Hostel to meet children and parents before attending a reception with supporters and sponsors.

She will also attend a reception for Women in Business to recognise Omani women who have succeeded in business or the public sector and become role models to others in the country.

Charles is due to travel to the Ras Al Shajar nature reserve to view wild animals, birds and other creatures, taking in gazelles and wild desert beehives.