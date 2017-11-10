Child ‘critical’ after Co Down road crash

A child is in a critical condition in hospital after a road crash in Co Down.

A second person was also taken to hospital after the collision on the A2 Bangor to Belfast road at Ballyrobert this afternoon. Their condition is described as “stable”.

The Air Ambulance, three A&E crews and three rapid response paramedics were dispatched sent to the scene of the crash.

The child was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, while the other casualty was being treated in the Ulster Hospital.

The A2 is closed in both directions at Ballyrobert and police have said it is likely the road will remain closed for the rest of the evening.