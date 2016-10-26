Children’s celebrities announced for Belfast Christmas Lights switch on

Lily of Lily’s Driftwood Bay and the Clangers will be helping the Lord Mayor switch on the Christmas Lights in Belfast on Saturday November 19.

The special announcement was made today with free tickets for the top family event available from Visit Belfast Welcome Centre or by booking online at www.visit-belfast.com from Thursday November 3 at 9.30am.

Lily will join Small and Tiny from the Clangers and a choir from Springfield Primary School on stage from 6.30pm to 7.15pm. Joining the festive line-up are the Cool FM Breakfast team – Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross – who will be compering the event.

Speaking at the launch today, Lord Mayor Alderman Brian Kingston said: “We have such a great line-up of family entertainment this year and it promises to be a great night for everyone to enjoy the official start to Christmas. As the Belfast Christmas Market opens at 12 noon on the same day, Saturday November 19 will be a great day out in Belfast for the young and the young at heart.”

Pete Snodden from Cool FM said: “We’re delighted to be kick starting the festive season with Belfast City Council’s Christmas Lights Switch-on. Christmas is a magical time and we’re looking forward to a night of family fun with special guests and, of course, the main man himself - Santa.”

Sixteen South, the local animation studio behind Driftwood Bay, said: “We’re thrilled that Lily, the Belfast born and bred animated star of Lily’s Driftwood Bay is switching on the Christmas lights in her hometown.”

The ever-popular Christmas Market, in the grounds of City Hall, will open from 12 noon on Saturday 19 November through to Thursday December 22 at 8pm. Santa’s post box will once again be at his grotto within the Market for children to post letters to the North Pole with a reply for those who add a return address until December 19.

The free tickets for the event will be available at Visit Belfast Welcome Centre, 9 Donegall Square North from 9.30am on Thursday November 3. Tickets are limited to a maximum of four per person and can be collected in person or booked online at www.visit-belfast.com. Tickets booked online must be collected by 5pm on Thursday November 17.

For more information on the Christmas Lights Switch-on in Belfast, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/christmaslights