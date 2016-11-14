Children’s watchdog slams terror parade

The Children’s Commissioner has said she does not believe it was in children’s best interests to participate in an IRA commemoration parade.

Koulla Yiasouma was speaking the day after pre-teen children were photographed in paramilitary uniforms in a west Belfast parade to commemorate the life of IRA woman Patricia Black.

Commissioner for Children and Young People in Northern Ireland, Koulla Yiasouma.

Ms Black was killed by a bomb she was transporting just north of London in 1991 which is thought was intended for a nearby army band.

Also killed in the explosion was fellow IRA man Frank Ryan, 26, from England.

Sunday’s parade in the Lenadoon area was organised by the National Republican Commemoration Committee and was approved by the Parades Commission. A PSNI Land Rover was pictured in front of the procession.

High profile republicans Colin Duffy, Dee Fennell and Damien McLaughin were photographed together at the event.

Ms Yiasouma spoke out on Monday after DUP MP Gregory Campbell called on her to get involved.

“As Commissioner for Children and Young People, my primary concern is their best interests,” she said.

“It is the role of parents to make decisions for their children about how they participate in parades.

“It is my role to make sure that relevant authorities are doing their job in terms of protecting children and young people.

“I don’t believe it’s in a child’s best interest to be involved in any display of paramilitary activity, in any community.

“In the absence of an agreed narrative on our history and full consideration of how we educate our children on the conflict, this sort of activity will fill the void.

“I will be speaking to the relevant authorities, including the Parades Commission, to seek clarification that the right checks and balances are considered when children and young people may be involved in public demonstrations and events.”

A spokeswoman for the commissioner said she may take further action after asking the Parades Commission for clarification on the checks in place for children in public processions.

“Following this, she may also contact other relevant authorities as appropriate, again to make sure they are carrying out their duties in line with protecting children and young people,” the commission spokeswoman added.

Speaking on the BBC Nolan Show Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly was asked if he endorsed the young people taking part in the parade. He responded by asking if it was acceptable for young people to take part in organisations like the army cadets.

A Parades Commission spokesman said the participation of children in a parade is a matter for parents, but that its statutory Code of Conduct states clearly that no paramilitary-style clothing is to be worn.

It will take past conduct into account when considering future applications, he added.