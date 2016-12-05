China offers endless mutual benefits: First Minister

Belfast’s Titanic Belfast attraction was on the agenda on the first day of the First Minister’s visit to China.

The First Minister Arlene Foster has held a series of meetings in Shanghai where she met with the Chinese Ministers of Education, Culture and Finance as part of the UK-China People to People 2016 initiative.

“The People to People dialogue provided a valuable opportunity to brief senior Chinese Ministers on our world class education system and the incredible opportunities for Chinese students," Mrs. Foster said.

READ MORE: First Minister Arlene Foster in China for four days of high-level talks



“As part of that important dialogue I discussed our tourism product. Although we have already surpassed the target of 50,000 tourists from China this year, we want to see this figure continue to rise.

“In the last few days alone, Belfast’s iconic Titanic Belfast attraction has been crowned the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction. This fantastic achievement once again puts the global spotlight on Northern Ireland and is further proof of our ability to deliver on a world-wide scale.”

Tomorrow the First Minister will meet with Friends of Northern Ireland. It was established in 2015 in Shanghai by a number of Diaspora working in China who wanted to maintain connections with and help promote local businesses in China.

Speaking ahead of the meeting First Minister, Arlene Foster said: “Our relationship with China is very important and having people from Northern Ireland who are acutely aware of what we have to offer will not only assist the Chinese understand our offering, but also show other businesses from Northern Ireland that there is a support system in place.

“Our global family remains a vital part of our social and economic progress. I will be listening to people who have established themselves in China and look forward to hearing how the Northern Ireland Executive’s Bureau in Beijing is already assisting in this.”

The First Minister will also meet with Mr Song Jingwu, Vice-President of China People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Given the size and complexity of China, Northern Ireland’s strategy focuses on developing productive relations at a provincial level.