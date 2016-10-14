Chris hoping his Great British Menu is fit for a banquet

Moira chef Chris McGowan is aiming to wow the Great British Menu judges for the third year running.

Chris, who runs award-winning restaurant Wine & Brine, will make his television return next week when he competes in the hit BBC Two show for a chance to cook at a banquet at London’s Palace of Westminster.

Chris will appear on the popular show every day from Monday to Friday at 7.30pm when he will demonstrate the epicurean mastery which last week secured Wine & Brine a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand.

He will be up against two other top Northern Irish chefs - Mark Abbott, who is now based at Midsummer House, Cambridge, and Eddie Attwell, Head Chef at St Kyrans Hotel, Co Cavan.

Wine & Brine, which Chris opened in December 2015 with his wife Davina, was also recently named Best Local Restaurant in the UK in the 2017 awards by the Waitrose Good Food Guide.

Chris first appeared in the Great British Menu cook-off back in 2014 when he won the regional heat for Northern Ireland, attracting high praise from judges Prue Leith, Matthew Fort and Oliver Peyton.

The following year he came runner up in the regional heat, only missing out to another local chef, Ben Arnold, formerly head chef at Home in Belfast.

Back then Chris was working for Richard Corrigan, of Corrigan’s of Mayfair in London, but this year Chris is appearing in his own right, for his home team, Wine & Brine.

This year’s contest, featuring 24 chefs from across the UK regions, celebrates everyday great Britons honoured by the Queen, in the year of her 90th birthday.

As he competes for a place in the final Westminster banquet, Chris will demonstrate the visionary but simple fare which can be found on the menus at Wine & Brine, a lovingly-restored Georgian property on Moira’s Main Street.

His innovative dishes, which have secured him legions of returning foodie patrons, illustrate his love of old-school and traditional cooking methods like aging, curing and brining - hence the restaurant’s name.