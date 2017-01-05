Christians ‘miss out’ on Titanic offer

A DUP MLA has said Christians could be missing out on a free visit to Titanic Belfast this Sunday.

In a bid to thank the public for its support, the award-winning facility – named the world’s leading tourist attraction – is giving away a limited number of free tickets for Sunday.

But South Down MLA Jim Wells said he was “disappointed” that the offer did not extend to the whole weekend, adding that “a large proportion” of people in Northern Ireland would be unable to go for religious reasons.

Mr Wells told the News Letter he had been contacted by a constituent who could not take up the offer because of church commitments.

He added that, as a Christian and church-goer, he would not be availing of the offer either.

Mr Wells said: “I have been to Titanic Belfast and it is an amazing attraction, and I think it is great news that they are doing this offer.

“But could the free entry not also have been available on Saturday? For many, Sunday is a day or worship. I am a die-hard Northern Ireland supporter, but I don’t go to watch games on Sundays.

“I just think it is a pity and it would have been nice if everyone could have had the opportunity to avail of this offer.”

Titanic Belfast said it did not wish to comment.