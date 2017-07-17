Christine: I’m always being asked when I’m having a baby

Northern Ireland television star Christine Lampard has said people constantly ask her when she will have a baby but revealed she would not have IVF.

The Loose Women presenter, 38, has been married to former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard for almost two years and is now regularly facing questions about whether they will add to their family.

The TV star, who grew up in Newtownards, told Mail On Sunday’s You magazine: “I think women are never allowed to feel that everything in their world is OK – if they are not worried about something then they should be.

“I am always being asked when I am going to have a baby. Everyone seems to be fascinated by my body clock.

“As far as I am concerned, my attitude is that I will wait and see what happens.

“I’m not pushing myself. I’m not getting stressed or unhappy. I’m a believer in what will be will be.”

Asked whether she might have IVF, Christine, who is stepmother to Frank’s daughters Luna, 11, and Isla, 10, said: “That isn’t something we have thought about.

“I know friends who have torn themselves apart and jeopardised their relationship because going through IVF was so traumatic and I don’t know if I could do that to myself or Frank.

“I’m not one of those women who was thinking about babies at the age of 18, and when I first met Frank it wasn’t on the agenda.

“If it happens, it happens, but right now all is well in my world as it is.”

Christine added she has embraced being a stepmother, saying: “Being a stepmother wasn’t something I had ever envisioned happening to me.

“Disney has done a brilliant job of making out that all stepmothers are evil, but when you find yourself in that situation, you make the best of it.”

Christine married the former Chelsea and England star in December 2015, four years after they got engaged.