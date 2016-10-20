Christine Lampard: Hubby Frank too scared to appear in my new show

Presenter Christine Lampard has admitted that her football star husband Frank would be too terrified to appear on her new “haunted hotel” TV show.

Celebrity guests check into Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live, which the presenter fronts with Matt Richardson, later this month.

The NI-born 37-year-old said she would love to see Simon Cowell, 57, take part in the series, after the X Factor judge admitted that he believes in ghosts.

But she said that her footballer husband, 38, who she wed in December, would not set foot in the hotel.

“Frank believes (in ghosts). He could easily be scared. He wouldn’t stay in this hotel, put it that way. He really wouldn’t,” Lampard – formerly Bleakley – said.

“If he thought something was haunted he just would not be happy about it. He’d be dreadful on it,” she told the Press Association.

Cowell recently told how he believed in ghosts and how an exorcist had to be called because of spooky goings-on.

Lampard said that she would “love to see” Cowell on the show, broadcast on UKTV entertainment channel W on October 27.

“That would be hilarious. We could sort that absolutely! We could touch base. He might be grateful,” she said.

Celebrity guests will be announced before the series – featuring “sleepovers, terrifying tasks, gripping ghost stories and edge-of-seat paranormal investigations” – kicks off.

New names check in each night and viewers will be able to vote for them to take part in “live investigations” and “experiments”.

Lampard said of her celebrity wishlist: “I would like to see someone who you’d think wouldn’t be scared.

“Someone out of their comfort zone, like adventurer Bear Grylls, people who are quite ballsy ... but then you can genuinely see the fear in their eyes.”

The show is Lampard’s first big series after a year in which she has been mostly out of the limelight.

“To do something live gets the blood pumping again,” she said. “I love the idea that anything could happen and I have to be on my toes. It’s a great show to get your teeth back into.”

She said that she will feel nervous – but that is nothing new.

“I always feel nervous. I think it’s a good thing.

“The day that it leaves me is probably the day to do something else. It keeps you on your toes. It makes you very aware of everything and alert.”

Lampard – currently filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning – said she had been enjoying married life in her time away from the small screen.

“It feels exactly the same and incredibly different all rolled into one,” she said of marriage.

“I feel very much still in the honeymoon period. I don’t know how much longer that will last. We’ve had a wonderful first year.”

Channel 4 are yet to announce the new presenting line-up for The Great British Bake Off, but Lampard said she was not qualified for the role.

“I’ll leave that up to the baking pros ... I’m very happy to be a viewer of Bake Off,” she said.

• Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live launches on Thursday October 27 at 9pm for five nights until the finale on Halloween – October 31.