Christmas Day lightning strike damages Donegal church

A Church of Ireland congregation has been forced to find an alternative venue for services after a powerful lightning strike damaged electrical sockets at Donegal Parish Church on Christmas Day.
Archdeacon of Raphoe David Huss said the church could remain closed for a number of weeks. The parish’s select vestry will meet next week to discuss a contingency plan.
Archdeacon Huss said: “There is a lot of damage to the electrics, but thankfully it didn’t start a fire and more importantly still no one was hurt.
“Thankfully we have a great team in the parish and we will work together to get back on our feet as quickly as possible.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.