Christmas Day lightning strike damages Donegal church

A Church of Ireland congregation has been forced to find an alternative venue for services after a powerful lightning strike damaged electrical sockets at Donegal Parish Church on Christmas Day.

Archdeacon of Raphoe David Huss said the church could remain closed for a number of weeks. The parish’s select vestry will meet next week to discuss a contingency plan.

Some of the lightning strike damage at Donegal Parish Church

Archdeacon Huss said: “There is a lot of damage to the electrics, but thankfully it didn’t start a fire and more importantly still no one was hurt.

“Thankfully we have a great team in the parish and we will work together to get back on our feet as quickly as possible.”