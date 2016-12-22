Christmas market stabbing: 'No crime committed'

Police have this morning issued a statement saying "no crime was committed" in relation to a stabbing at the Christmas market in Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said: "In relation to an incident at Donegall Square North on Wednesday evening, 21 December, police can confirm that no crime was committed."

Last night the man stabbed was in a “critical” condition in hospital, the Belfast Health Trust said.

The victim, thought to be in his 40s, is being treated in the Royal Victoria Hospital. A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a call at 7.45pm.

At the time of the incident Donegall Square North and the market at City Hall were sealed off.