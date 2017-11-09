Church delay in Enniskillen memorial dispute ‘stinks of hypocrisy’

The son of a man killed in the Enniskillen bombing 30 years ago has said the removal of a memorial to victims of the bombing just hours after its unveiling has caused additional hurt and suffering.

Stephen Gault’s father Samuel was one of 12 people killed when a bomb exploded at the town’s cenotaph on November 8, 1987.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire (left) looks on as Stephen Gault, whose father Samuel was killed in the Enniskillen bombing, lays a wreath during the unveiling of a new memorial to the 12 victims of the IRA's 1987 Remembrance Sunday bomb attack in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 8, 2017. See PA story ULSTER Enniskillen. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A memorial to those murdered in the IRA atrocity was unveiled during a poignant service on Wednesday, only for it to be removed via forklift after the service and taken into storage.

It was to be situated at the Clinton Centre in Enniskillen on land owned by a Catholic church trust, but the church has not yet agreed to allow the memorial to be placed at the site.

The church has not outlined any objections and said it has not yet made a final decision.

Mr Gault told the News Letter yesterday that the lack of agreement from the church “stinks of hypocrisy”.

He said: “It was 30 years ago and they say time is a great healer, but in the case of Enniskillen the emotions are still raw from the day it happened.

“This whole thing just stinks of hypocrisy. The Monsignor Peter O’Reilly took part in the service yesterday and rightly so, and then all of a sudden his own church is against erecting a memorial to the very people that service was commemorating.”

He added: “The hurt and the stress and the anxiety that this is causing the bereaved families, words can’t express how we’re feeling.”

Mr Gault’s wife, Sharon, is a Catholic parishioner at the church. She said she has been told that there are objections from within St Michael’s Diocesan Trust, who own the land.

She has written to the trust to ask what “valid objections” the trustees could have, but has yet to be given an answer.

The Catholic Church, meanwhile, said in a statement that it had yet to make a final decision.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Clogher said: “We are all sensitive to the memories and grief being experienced during these days by the families and relatives of those who died and were injured in the Enniskillen Remembrance Sunday bomb of 1987.

“All of us recognise the place of remembrance in life and the importance of how memorials can help us to come to terms with personal pain and loss.

“It is important to note that St Michael’s Diocesan Trust received initial documentation from the Ely Centre in late September 2017 requesting that the memorial be placed at the entrance to the Clinton Centre which is located on property owned by the Diocesan Trust.”

The spokesperson added: “The trust is in the process of giving due and careful consideration to all aspects of the request and has yet to come to any decision.”

The spokesperson said St Michael’s Diocesan Trust hopes to continue “engagement” with the Ely Centre in Enniskillen, the charity who organised the memorial.