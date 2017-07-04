Church robbery accused ‘actively sought’

A man who failed to turn up in court yesterday (Monday) morning to face charges in relation to an attack on a pensioner in a Portadown church, has still not been found.

Police confirmed today that 45-year-old Martin McGill is being “actively sought by police”.

McGill was due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on four charges and when he failed to do so, District Judge Rosie Watters issued a warrant for his arrest.

The charges allege that he robbed £100 from a 74-year-old woman, attempted to steal donation money from St Patrick’s Church in Portadown, possessed a weapon, namely a crowbar with intent to commit robbery, and went equipped with a crowbar for burglary or theft.

Judge Watters said it was “incredible” that a man accused of robbing a pensioner in a church was freed on police bail.

Giving evidence to the court, a detective constable said McGill suffers from diabetes and epilepsy and that despite having a low blood sugar level, “he refused to eat or take medication” so the forensic medical officer (FMO) came to the decision he wasn’t fit to be held in custody.

Unemployed McGill, with an address at the Edward Street hostel in Portadown, was told to attend court on Monday morning but defence barrister Conor O’Kane told the court he had not turned up.

“My solicitor rang the hostel this morning and was told that he had already left for the train station,” said Mr O’Kane, adding that hostel staff had also given McGill his train fare.