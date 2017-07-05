Church robbery accused makes chilling gesture in court

A man accused of robbing a pensioner in a church made a gun/shooting gesture at his alleged victim’s daughter in court on Wednesday.

During a break in his application for bail at Craigavon Magistrates Court, 45-year-old Martin McGill was taken back to the cells and it was then the alleged robber made the chilling gesture at the woman in the public gallery.

She had identified herself to the court a few moments earlier after District Judge Bernie Kelly asked her to be seated.

McGill, with an address at the Edward Street hostel in Portadown, is accused of robbing £100 from the lady’s 74-year-old mother, attempted theft of a donation money box from St Patrick’s church in Portadown, possessing a weapon, namely a crow bar with intent to commit robbery and going equipped with a crow bar for burglary or theft, all alleged to have been committed on 30 June this year.

Unemployed McGill had been scheduled to appear at Lisburn Court last Monday but a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to attend.

The court heard then that despite police objections, a Forensic Medical Officer had deemed McGill, who suffers from diabetes and epilepsy, “not fit to be detained” as he was refusing to eat to increase his blood sugar level or take his medication for epilepsy.

Issuing the bench warrant for his arrest, District Judge Rosie Watters said “If the FMO couldn’t deal with it he should have been taken, whilst in custody, to hospital and then he isn’t here today - what a surprise that is,” adding “I think that’s incredible, I have never, ever, ever come across that before.”

In court on Wednesday a detective constable said she had executed and endorsed the warrant, adding that police were opposed to McGill being freed on bail.

She told DJ Kelly police objected because of the gravity of the offence which had “happened in a place of worship,” the victim was an elderly lady and as McGill has what she described as a “significant criminal record, there’s a propensity to commit further offences.”

The detective revealed that on Wednesday morning, McGill’s release licence for a previous robbery had been revoked.

Defence barrister Conor O’Kane told the court he had not been made aware of that but explained that on Monday, McGill had borrowed money from hostel staff and had gotten on the train at 8.10am but had fallen asleep, waking when the train pulled into Great Victoria Street.

“He bumped into a friend who lent him £12 and he decided to visit his mother in the Bogside in Derry,” revealed the lawyer adding that police arrested him there “within an hour or two.”

As Judge Kelly pointed out, however, with McGill’s licence revoked “I cannot consider a bail application.”

McGill was remanded into custody to appear again via videolink at Lisburn court on 10 July.