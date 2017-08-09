Cinemagic launches search for Northern Ireland film critics

If you enjoy watching films and would like to be the first to see new films from around the world, then this may just be your dream job.

Cinemagic is recruiting jury panels made up of children from as young as five to adults aged 18 years old and over to watch and judge a series of international films during the Cinemagic Belfast 2017 Festival programme this October.

The initiative aims to inspire young cinema-going audiences and provides a platform for debate and discussion. Cinemagic film jury members will have the opportunity to meet other film fans, learn about the role of the film critic and play an important role in the Festival choosing its winners.

Chris Shaw, Cinemagic Festival Programmer explained: “By providing young people with a unique, creative and thought-provoking outlet for world cinema, the aim is to develop and nurture a broader appreciation, understanding and love of film, as well as celebrating the stories, peoples and cultures from around the globe.”

To register email: claire@cinemagic.org.uk before September 20.