City Hall illuminated in Union flag colours in solidarity with people of Manchester

A silent vigil has been held in Belfast to remember the Manchester bombing victims.

A small group held posters professing "we stand together" outside the gates of City Hall.

Political and church leaders in Northern Ireland also expressed sympathy.

Amnesty International director in the region Patrick Corrigan said: "Tonight's vigil outside City Hall is really a spontaneous response by members of the local community and really it is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the citizens of Manchester from the citizens of Belfast.

"To say we share your pain, and it is a response that is about a sense of community, a sense of humanity and the simple message tonight is, we stand together."

Campaigning in the General Election was suspended on Tuesday and the first televised debate involving Stormont's parties, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

Extra security was introduced for a show by Professor Brian Cox in Belfast's SSE Arena on Tuesday night.

As a book of condolence opened in the City Hall, Democratic Unionist leader and former Stormont first minister Arlene Foster said "terrorism must never win".

City Hall was later illuminated in the colours of the Union flag in a visible show of solidarity with the people of Manchester.