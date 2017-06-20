City of Derry to Stansted bmi cancellation due to staff sickness was ‘a once off’

Bmi regional and City of Derry Airport (CoDA) have insisted the cancellation of one of the carrier’s fledgling flights between Londonderry and London due to an instance of staff sickness was a once off.

The airline, which has been operating the Londonderry to Stansted service for a month and a half after backing of £3.8 million was secured from the Government for the Public Service Obligation (PSO) route, also stated that the service was performing well despite some periodic delays.

A spokesperson for bmi said the abrupt cancellation of a flight scheduled to travel to London last week after passengers had arrived at Eglinton was unavoidable.

In a statement the airline commented: “We can confirm that unfortunately due to staff sickness, the early morning flight on June 12, 2017, was cancelled.

“However, all passengers were either offered an opportunity to book onto an alternative bmi regional flight or were able to book with an alternative carrier and bmi regional would reimburse the costs.”

“Otherwise, despite a couple of minor delays, the route is performing in line with our expectations and passenger numbers have proven to be very positive.

“bmi regional endeavours to avoid all cancellations and delays, however on rare occasions it is unavoidable. “We are running more rotations on this route than the previous carrier, giving passengers greater choice and flexibility, not to mention our inclusive booking policy where all passengers are guaranteed allocated seating, free check-in, 23kg free hold luggage and complimentary in-flight drinks and snacks.”

The local airport confirmed: “As bmi regional’s service partner, CoDA, is doing everything we can to provide a high level of customer care and feedback from customers confirms their overall satisfaction.

“As BMI has confirmed there has been one flight cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances; CoDA dealt with this in the best ways possible and passengers, whilst clearly disappointed in that occasion, recognised and appreciated the efforts of the airport team.”