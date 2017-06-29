Clarke selected to replace MP in South Antrim

DUP representative Trevor Clarke has been nominated by his party to replace Paul Girvan as MLA for South Antrim, after the latter was elected MP for the constituency earlier this month.

Mr Clarke had served as an MLA for South Antrim from 2007 before losing his seat in March’s Assembly election.

Commenting on his co-option, Mr Clarke said: “Pleased to have been selected by the party leader to replace Paul Girvan MP as the South Antrim MLA.

“Now it’s time to get a government up and running in order to represent the people of South Antrim and the wider province.”

The Randalstown man has been praised by party colleagues following his selection.

South Down MLA Jim Wells said: “Great to have Trevor back where he belongs.”

South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford said: “Welcome back to Trevor! Good to have you back. Replacing Paul Girvan MP as the MLA for South Antrim.”