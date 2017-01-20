Co Antrim crash: Schoolboy ‘showing signs of improvement’, sister remains critically ill

A brother and sister are still being treated in hospital after being hit by a car in Co Antrim earlier this week.

The incident happened on the Staffordstown Road near Randalstown at about 4.40pm on Tuesday.

Police said the boy and girl were hit by a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust this morning said the girl remains in a critical condition in hospital, while her brother is now said to be stable.

The pair are pupils at St Patrick’s College, Maghera. The school posted on Facebook yesterday: “Thank you so much to everyone for your prayers and messages of support. Thank God one of our pupils is showing signs of improvement and his condition is described as stable. His sister remains critically ill.

“Please continue to pray for them both and their family.”

SDLP Antrim Councillor Roisin Lynch urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “This incident has shocked local people and I have no doubt that they’ll do everything they can to help.

“This is a horrific experience for any family to go through. I will be following up with local agencies to explore if there’s anything that can be done to enhance safety in the area.”

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to contact officers at Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 740 17/01/17.