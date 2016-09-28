Co Antrim road closed after two vehicle collision

The Tully Road at Nutts Corner in Co Antrim has been closed in both directions after a two vehicle road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesman said local diversions are in place.
There are no further details at present.
