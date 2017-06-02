Co Down village holds Battle of Messines events

The Co Down village of Killyleagh is to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Messines with a series of special events starting this weekend.

Killyleagh-born historian Philip Orr is the keynote speaker in the Lecture Hall in Irish Street on Saturday at 2pm.

The hall is also the venue for an exhibition about the Great War, staged by the Killyleagh Remembers the Great War project.

On Sunday, the anniversary will be marked with a wreath laying ceremony at Killyleagh War Memorial at 2.15pm.

Other events being lined up include a workshop for young people, and recordings in which relatives of those who fought during the Great War – from the Killyleagh and Shrigley areas – will have an opportunity to tell their family story.