Co Down woman convicted of benefit fraud

A woman was convicted at Downpatrick Crown Court yesterday for claiming almost £46,000 of benefits she was not entitled to.

Martina Kearney (33) of Colmcille Road, Downpatrick claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling £45,905 while failing to declare she was living with a partner. She was given 160 hours community service.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Ms Kearney is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud