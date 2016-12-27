Co Tyrone crash motorcyclist still critical

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Co Tyrone last week.

Steve McBride, who is understood to be in his early 20s, sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle was in collision with a car on the Killyclogher Road, between Omagh and Cookstown, near the Loughmacrory junction just after 5pm on Thursday, December 22.

Mr McBride, from the village of Killyclogher, was initially taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry for treatment.

He was subsequently transferred to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust told the News Letter that the motorcyclist is currently in a “critical” condition in the intensive care unit.

Sinn Fein councillor Ann Marie Fitzgerald, who lives in Killyclogher, said the incident had stunned the local community.

She told the News Letter: “People in Killyclogher were shocked to hear about this crash so close to Christmas.

“This sort of thing is terrible no matter what time of year it happens, but for it to come just days before Christmas makes it all the more difficult for this young man’s family.

“My heart goes out to them at this time and I hope the man makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the collision, or either vehicle in the run-up to the collision, to contact Omagh PSNI station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1030 22/12/16.