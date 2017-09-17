Co Tyrone road victim ‘had everything to live for’

The teenage victim of a single vehicle road accident in Co Tyrone on Saturday has been described as “an outgoing girl with everything to live for”.

Hannah Molloy died at the age of 18 when her car went into a ditch on the Fyfin Road between Victoria Bridge and Castlederg.

Hannah, who lived with her parents and younger brother on the outskirts of Castlederg, worked in Dunnes Stores in Omagh and it is understood she had been travelling to work when the accident happened on Saturday morning.

Castlederg councillor Kieran McGuire, a friend of the family, said on Sunday that they are still in shock after what happened.

The Sinn Fein man said: “I know the family but I haven’t been able to get over to talk to them yet.

“I’m told they’re completely stunned.

“They can’t take it in.

“I don’t know if they’ll ever get over it.

“To lose a daughter who was at the time of her life when she had everything to live for, she’s been cruelly taken away.

He added: “It’s devastating for her family, and for her friends. She was friendly with a lot of girls around here and used to play football for her local club (Aghyaran GAC).

“She was a happy outgoing girl. It’s a real tragedy.”

Police said they received a report at 10am on Saturday morning that a car had left the road close to junction of Fyfin Road and Concess Road.

They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.