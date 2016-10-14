Coagh farmer tragically dies on eve of slurry spreading cut-off

A Coagh farmer and family man has tragically died in a farm incident this evening (Friday).

Locally named as Alistair Sloss, it is understood he was overcome with fumes after falling into a slurry pit on the eve of the spreading cut-off.

He leaves behind a family of four.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan has expressed his sympathies to Mr Sloss’s family at this very sad time.

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “This is another tragic loss within the farming community. It once again reminds us all of the dangers particularly associated with slurry.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family at the time of such devastating loss.

“I would also urge everyone working on farms to follow all the recommended safety procedures, particularly when working with slurry.

“Farmers are very aware that the closed period for slurry spreading is due to commence at midnight on October 15.”

But he also urged them to remember that Agriculture Minister Michelle McIlveen has said that farmers are able to put a case forward in exceptional circumstances to spread slurry beyond the closed period.

Mid Ulster Council chair Trevor Wilson, UUP, has also expressed his deepest sympathies to the Sloss family.

He said: “This is a terrible accident and once again shows the dangers of working on a farm.

“My deepest sympathies go to his family at this tragic time.”