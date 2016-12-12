Coca-Cola truck due in Belfast this weekend

The world famous Coca-Cola truck is due to arrive in Derry this coming weekend.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will be at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday.

Members of the public will be able to take souvenir photos of the truck from 12pm to 8pm.

The truck was made famous by a Coca-Cola Christmas advertisement which first appeared on screens in 1995.

Georgina Kendrick, Christmas Brand Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the Christmas season this year with a visit of the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck to Belfast. With games, music, photography and more, we hope to offer a really special Christmas experience that you won’t want to miss.”People will also have a chance to experience a virtual sleigh ride through a forest and to play Ice Block Jenga.

The Dublin Gospel Choir will perform at each of the stops on the tour.