Coca-Cola truck is coming to Belfast

Coca-Cola’s Christmas Truck Tour is coming to Belfast.

The vehicle, which is synonymous with Christmas, will be at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday December 18.

“The arrival of the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck, made famous by our classic TV advertisement, heralds the start of the festive season. We are delighted to be bringing happiness to communities across the nation by giving people the chance to see the truck in person,” said Aoife Nagle, Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will stop in the following locations: Drogheda – M1 Retail Park – Saturday, November 26th 2016; Dublin – Smithfield – Sunday, November 27th 2016; Kilkenny – The Parade – Saturday, December 3rd 2016; Cork – Mahon Point Shopping Centre – Sunday, December 4th 2016’; Galway – Galway Shopping Centre, Hedford Road – Friday, December 9th 2016; Limerick – Parkway Shopping Centre – Saturday, December 10th 2016; Derry – Foyleside Shopping Centre – Friday, December 16th 2016 and Belfast – SSE Arena Belfast (Odyssey Arena) – Sunday, December 18th 2016

At each stop, the public will have an opportunity to take a souvenir photo with the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck.

People will have a chance to experience a virtual sleigh ride through the forest and to play Ice Block Jenga.

The Dublin Gospel Choir will perform at each of the stops on the Tour to add to the festive spirit.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola’s iconic Christmas advertisement “Holidays Are Coming” will return to TV screens from November 19.

Full details about the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour are available at www.coca-cola.ie.