Cold Feet recommissioned for another series after successful comeback

Cold Feet has been recommissioned for a new series following its successful return this year after a 13-year absence.

The ITV drama series aired in September with a warm reception from viewers as the first episode pulled in consolidated ratings of 8.4 million.

Production on the new eight-part series will begin in Manchester in March 2017, with the show's original writer Mike Bullen once again at the helm.

Bullen said: "We all said we only wanted to bring Cold Feet back if we could maintain the standard previously set.

"I've been blown away by the show's reception among viewers and critics alike. It has exceeded even my hopes.

"This recommission confirms that we didn't screw it up. I shall take a moment to bask in the warm glow... OK, done that. Now the hard graft resumes."

Cold Feet ran for five series between 1997 and 2003, with more than 10 million tuning in for the emotional finale.

The returning series welcomed back show favourites James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Fay Ripley, John Thomson and Robert Bathurst, with the five friends now battling the stresses of middle age.

The first episode of the renewed series saw Adam (Nesbitt) announcing his impending marriage to Angela, played by Karen David, as he returned home after years of working abroad.

His first marriage ended in tragedy when his wife Rachel, portrayed by Helen Baxendale, died in a road crash in the fifth series of the show.

ITV's director of television, Kevin Lygo, said: "It's with some trepidation that you return to much loved shows, but Mike Bullen's contemporary take on the five friends and their lives has been a wonderful thing, with every bit of the warmth, humour, emotion and chemistry that makes Cold Feet such a special and hugely enjoyable drama.

"We were obviously delighted that the audience agreed, and we're pleased to be able to confirm that Cold Feet will return again for a further series."

The penultimate episode of the show airs on Monday evening on ITV