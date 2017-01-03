Cold freeze as drivers return to work

Icy conditions and blankets of freezing fog could greet many commuters as they return to work from the festive break across the UK today.
Police issued a weather warning for motorists in Northern Ireland yesterday morning, advising drivers to exercise “extreme caution” on the Glenshane Pass road between Londonderry and Belfast.
Sub-zero temperatures gripped the UK overnight, dipping as low as -4C (24.8F) to -6C (21.2F) in central and southern England, the Met Office said.
The forecaster has issued a “yellow” weather alert for ice across parts of southern England, warning some roads could become “hazardous”.
Many are likely to open their curtains to a frosty scene before the day will become dry and cloudy for many, a spokeswoman added.
The Met Office said in its warning: “Please be aware that untreated surfaces, such as pavements and some minor roads, are likely to turn very slippery later Monday night and on Tuesday morning. A few freezing fog patches are also possible.
“A very cold night is in store and as moister air comes in contact with cold surfaces later, the potential is for a lot of frost to form, rendering some surfaces hazardous.”
The warning is in place until 10am today.
