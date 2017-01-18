Colourful funeral takes place for ‘little star’ Dempsey Ballantyne

The funeral, which took place today of eight-year-old Dempsey Ballantyne, was a colourful and emotional event.

The young girl, who was a pupil at Black Mountain Primary School, had touched many hearts as she fought cancer of the spine over the past three years, inspiring people to raise funds to pay for her treatment.

Dempsey’s funeral service took place at New Life City Church in Northumberland Street this lunchtime and those attending were asked to wear “bright rainbow colours”.

The band of which she was a member - Shankill Star Flute Band - escorted her to church as her pink coffin was carried in a horse drawn carriage.

Lanterns were released into the sky last night to remember the “little star” while her band played tunes at her home to celebrate her short but memorable life.

Dempsey, who passed away on January 13 in hospital, is survived by her parents Lynn and Robert and siblings Darran, Nathan, Cameron and Jodie.