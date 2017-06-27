Commons speaker rejects SNP request to debate £1 billion DUP deal

House of Commons speaker John Bercow has rejected an SNP request for an emergency debate on the Government's £1 billion deal with the DUP.

Mr Bercow said he had listened carefully to representations from Pete Wishart but was not persuaded the matter should be discussed under the emergency debate procedure.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow

Theresa May's minority Government has been criticised by opposition parties after agreeing a "confidence and supply" arrangement with the DUP, meaning its 10 MPs will vote with the Conservatives on the Queen's Speech, the Budget, and legislation relating to Brexit and national security.

The support from the DUP alongside the 317 Tory MPs allows Mrs May to have an absolute majority in the Commons, something she lost following the snap election.

