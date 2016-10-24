Community in shock at death of Clonoe businessman

Hundreds have paid tribute to a Clonoe businessman and father-of-three who has died after a tragic accident.

Gerard Hughes died suddenly in hospital on Sunday, October 23.

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust said he was first admitted to Craigavon Area Hospital on October 8 before being transferred to Royal Victoria Hospital on October 13.

He had managed the family business, Hughes Specialist Joinery following his father Tom's death some years ago.

Mr Hughes leaves behind his wife Rose, children Thomas, Rebecca and Joseph, mother Sally and siblings Eilish (McGrath), Pat, Peadar and Martina (McLernon).

He will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Clonoe at 11.00am on Wednesday.

"Hard to believe, RIP Gerard. Thoughts an prayers are with the Hughes family x" said one woman on Clonoe Gallery.

Another said: "So sorry to here this very sad news a real gentleman condolences to Rose and family. RIP Gerard."