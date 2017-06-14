Community Service after indecent behaviour at night club car park

A Fermanagh man who was “pulling at hedges” whilst exposing himself with his jeans round his ankles in the car park of a north coast entertainment complex on Easter Sunday this year has been ordered to do 70 hours Community Service.

District Judge Peter King told him: “The next time you are in this part of the world and you fancy a drink, keep your trousers on.”

Gregory Campbell (21), whose address was previously given on court documents as Mantlin Road, Kesh, but is now living at nearby Briars Hill in Irvinestown, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 12 in connection with the incident outside Kelly’s night club in Portrush.

At an earlier court he had pleaded guilty to charges of indecent behaviour and disorderly behaviour.

A prosecutor said at 12.45am on April 16 this year police spoke to door staff at Kelly’s who pointed out a male who was exposing himself with his jeans around his ankles while “pulling at hedges”.

The prosecutor said Campbell’s private parts were “protruding from boxer shorts” and the defendant, who was heavily intoxicated, was shouting.

A defence lawyer said her client had little memory of what happened but had pleaded guilty and was “ashamed” and wished to apologise to door staff, the public and the police.

She said her client was do drunk police had to assist him in dressing.

The lawyer said Campbell, a mechanic, said he will never again consume so much alcohol and had in fact not had a drink since the night in question.

Judge King said the only possible explanation for what Campbell was doing was the extreme level of intoxication as “it makes absolutely no sense otherwise”.

The judge said when police came on the scene they were expecting a “flasher” but that was not the case.