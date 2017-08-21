Community stunned by death of Orangeman

The sudden death of a popular Co Tyrone Orangeman at the weekend has stunned the local community.

Forty-year-old Denver 'Deni' Chambers from Cookstown was at a party in a friend's house close to his home when he collapsed on Saturday morning.

Despite efforts to revive him, it is understood that he died at the scene.

Mr Chambers was a member of the loyal orders, including Gravesend RBP 65 and Tullyhogue Boyne Defenders LOL 111.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson expressed his shock and extended sympathy to the family circle.

“This is a terrible tragedy and yet another loss of a young life," he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad time.”

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out in order to determine the cause of death. Mr Chambers is survived by his wife Michaela, and daughter Rebecca.

Funeral details are expected to be announced later today.