Community unites to remember Caitlin

Young people, some in tears, attended a coffee evening in Portadown tonight (Tuesday) to remember their friend Caitlin White (Shortland) who died suddenly on Saturday.

They laid bunches of flowers at the scene in the woodland area at Corcrain where the 15-year-old was found unconscious.

Part of the large crowd which turned up to the coffee evening for Caitlin White near the Corcrain woods on Tuesday evening. INPT21-235.

Caitlin, who lived in Laurelvale, was a pupil at Craigavon Senior High School and was described as popular and bubbly by those who knew her.

Police investigating her death have said a possible link to drugs is one line of inquiry.

Tonight’s event was also attended by representatives from community groups from both sides of the town’s religious divide, and by councillors.

Friends of Caitlin wore Celtic and Rangers shirts, which many of her friends signed and on which they wrote their own personal tributes.

Some of the flowers left in tribute. INPT21-233.

A collection was also taken up for the family.

This, along with the shirts, will be presented to Caitlin’s mum Teresa, who also attended the coffee evening.

Chloe Herron (16), a school friend of Caitlin’s, said, “She got on with everyone and she will be missed by everyone.”

Another, Beth Gillespie (16), described how Caitlin made everyone laugh, even on a Monday morning.

Since the tragedy, there have been calls for a co-ordinated approach to tackle the problem of risk-taking behaviour among young people in the area, a point reiterated again tonight.

Caitlin’s funeral will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) in her home town of Newry.

Earlier this evening, detectives investigating the death said they had arrested a third person.

The 15-year-old male was detained this afternoon and remains in custody helping police with their enquiries.

Two males arrested on Monday evening were questioned and subsequently released on bail while the enquiry continues.

A number of searches have also been carried out and a quantity of suspected ecstasy tablets was seized.

Detectives continue to appeal for information and to warn the community of the dangers of drugs. They can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.