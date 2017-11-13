Complex evacuated due to suspected gas leak

A manufacturing plant in Carrickfergus has been evacuated following reports of a suspected gas leak at the site.

It is understood the Ryobi Aluminium Casting UK Ltd site in the Meadowbank Road area of the town has been evacuated.

An employee contacted the Times to say: “We are all evacuated out of the complex and currently under trees and in other buildings on the same road.”

Emergency services are at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.