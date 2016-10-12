‘Computer game’s ‘IRA mission’ is insensitive to victims of terrorism’- MP

A new computer game that ‘glorifies’ the activities of the IRA should be removed from shops, a local MP has demanded.

Mafia III gives players the opportunity to take control of a small time criminal in 1960s New Orleans with the aims of building a criminal empire- one story line is completing a mission for the IRA.

The game released on the PS4 and Xbox One last week is developed by 2K Games and is set to be one of the most popular games this Christmas.

One of the characters players meet is an Irish mob boss who has connections to the IRA. The mission the player must complete is to steal cars for this IRA man to be “used by bombers back in Belfast.”

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP) said he was “very concerned” and believed the game developers should take into consideration the feelings of the victims of terrorism and withdraw the game.

“There are many families who will be looking at gifts for children and computer games are very popular.

“Whilst this game may seem to be a work of fiction for some, it could be seen as trivialising the suffering of innocent victims and the evil that is represented by all forms of terrorism.

“The IRA were a terrorist organisation that murdered very many innocent men, women and children in Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK.

“It’s really unfortunate that the developers of this game did not take into consideration the impact this fiction might have on victims.”

In the game one character says the mission will “keep the Belfast law guessing when things go boom”.

Mr Donaldson added: “I invite the makers of this game to come to Northern Ireland and meet some of the innocent victims of the IRA and then consider whether the contents are appropriate. I hope they can be persuaded to withdraw the game and think again.”

The game developer has been contacted about Mr Donaldson’s comments but had not responded at the time of publication.