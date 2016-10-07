Concern as pupils get inappropriate messages

Parents of pupils at Brownlow College have been warned to be on their guard after a number of children at the school received inappropriate messages from a male adult.

It would appear the man has been contacting female pupils at the Craigavon school via Facebook.

Local Councillor Declan McAlinden said: “Check with your kids and report to PSNI if they have been contacted by this person.”

The school recently sent a letter to parents warning them of the incidents.

No spokesman for the school was avaialble when contacted.