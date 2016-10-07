Search

Concern as pupils get inappropriate messages

Pupils at Brownlow Integrated College have been warned to be on their guard.

Parents of pupils at Brownlow College have been warned to be on their guard after a number of children at the school received inappropriate messages from a male adult.

It would appear the man has been contacting female pupils at the Craigavon school via Facebook.

Local Councillor Declan McAlinden said: “Check with your kids and report to PSNI if they have been contacted by this person.”

The school recently sent a letter to parents warning them of the incidents.

No spokesman for the school was avaialble when contacted.